Aberdeen v RoPS Rovaniemi: Familiar faces in Europa League opener

Taye Taiwo (right) played for QPR in 2012 and joined RoPS last year

Europa League first qualifying round first leg: Aberdeen v RoPS Venue: Pittodrie Date: 11 July Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

There will be two things that rankle Derek McInnes most with the Aberdeen manager in the throes of his seventh year at the Pittodrie helm.

One will be the fact he has, so far, been unable to add silverware to the solitary Scottish League Cup he won in 2014. The other will be the European brick wall they have run in to on each of his five previous qualification campaigns.

Last term it ended at the first hurdle and the unfortunate pairing with Burnley, who had had such a strong English Premier League campaign the season before. That the Scottish Premiership side made a good fist of that tie was of no consolation to a club that has made public their group stage ambitions.

This season, Aberdeen begin against an unknown quantity in RoPS Rovaniemi, the most northerly Finnish top-flight club, whose second-placed finish in 2018 earned them a rare European spot.

Whilst not as spectacular as Aberdeen's European Cup Winners' Cup campaign in 1983, RoPS made a splash in that tournament themselves five years later when they reached the quarter-finals. They would be ousted by a Jean-Pierre Papin-inspired Marseille in what was their first ever European campaign.

This term has been a struggle for the Laplanders as they sit 10th in the Finnish Veikkausliiga after 11 matches. However, RoPS have been better on the road this year as they prepare to make the trip to Pittodrie.

Players to watch

Antonio Reguero: The Spanish goalkeeper had spells at four different clubs in Scotland - Kilmarnock, Hibernian and most notably, the two Highland clubs Ross County and Inverness Caledonian Thistle. The 37-year-old is also RoPS' captain, having moved to the club in 2016 after his time at Easter Road ended without a single appearance.

Mohamadou Sissoko: A League Cup winner with Kilmarnock in 2012, Sissoko spent three years at Rugby Park in what has been a nomadic career since he initially arrived in Ayrshire on loan from Italian side Udinese. He moved to Lapland in February after a short time at Karabukspor in Turkey.

Taye Taiwo: Left-back Taiwo has no experience of Scottish football but is RoPS' star man after making almost 300 appearances for Marseille before spending two years with AC Milan. The former Nigeria defender played at the 2010 World Cup finals in South Africa.