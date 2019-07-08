Match ends, Mexico 1, USA 0.
Gold Cup: Mexico beat USA to extend record number of wins
Mexico extended their record number of Concacaf Gold Cup wins as Jonathan dos Santos' strike gave them a narrow victory over the United States.
LA Galaxy midfielder Dos Santos latched on to a smart Raul Jimenez back heel to fire in off the bar in front of 62,493 fans at Chicago's Soldier Field.
Christian Pulisic had a good early chance but US boss Gregg Berhalter said Mexico were the "better team".
"I think we lacked some calmness and composure," said Berhalter.
"When you talk about a step the team needs to take, we're close but we weren't there tonight."
The Gold Cup, referred to as the Concacaf Championship before 1991, crowns the continental champions of North America, Central America and the Caribbean.
Mexico now have 11 wins in the tournament's history, five more than the US, who claimed the biennial tournament in 2017.
"This was what we came here for," said Mexico's Andres Guardado.
"We did it and in an unforgettable setting. We're very happy. The whole team was spectacular."
Moments after new Chelsea signing Pulisic was denied in a frenetic opening, US striker Jozy Altidore fired wide when one-on-one with the goalkeeper.
Guardado headed a Jordan Morris effort off the line after half-time before Dos Santos produced the game's decisive moment with a clinical left-foot finish.
The goal delivered Mexico their eighth success since the tournament was re-branded in 1991.
Wolves striker Jimenez finished as the tournament's joint-second leading scorer on five goals alongside Canada striker Lucas Cavallini - with the 28-year-old's team-mate Jonathan David on six.
Line-ups
Mexico
- 13Ochoa
- 21Rodríguez
- 3Salcedo
- 15Moreno
- 23Gallardo
- 6J dos Santos
- 4Álvarez
- 18GuardadoSubstituted forReyesat 89'minutes
- 22AntunaSubstituted forAlvaradoat 86'minutes
- 9Jiménez
- 20PizarroSubstituted forRodríguezat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Orozco
- 2Araújo
- 5Reyes
- 7Pineda
- 8Rodríguez
- 10Montes
- 11Alvarado
- 12González
- 14Vega
- 16Gutiérrez
- 17Montes
- 19Navarro
USA
- 1Steffen
- 14Cannon
- 19Miazga
- 23Long
- 13ReamSubstituted forLovitzat 83'minutes
- 8McKennie
- 4Bradley
- 10Pulisic
- 11MorrisSubstituted forRoldanat 61'minutes
- 17AltidoreSubstituted forZardesat 64'minutes
- 7Arriola
Substitutes
- 2Lima
- 3González
- 5Zimmerman
- 6Trapp
- 9Zardes
- 12Johnson
- 15Roldan
- 16Lovitz
- 18Lewis
- 20Mihailovic
- 21Boyd
- 22Miller
- Referee:
- Mario Escobar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Mexico 1, USA 0.
Attempt missed. Diego Reyes (Mexico) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonathan dos Santos with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Mexico. Conceded by Aaron Long.
Offside, Mexico. Guillermo Ochoa tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside.
Raúl Jiménez (Mexico) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Lovitz (USA).
Substitution
Substitution, Mexico. Diego Reyes replaces Andrés Guardado.
Attempt blocked. Cristian Roldan (USA) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Long.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Carlos Salcedo.
Substitution
Substitution, Mexico. Roberto Alvarado replaces Uriel Antuna.
Attempt missed. Matt Miazga (USA) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Pulisic following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jonathan dos Santos (Mexico).
Christian Pulisic (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, USA. Weston McKennie tries a through ball, but Gyasi Zardes is caught offside.
Foul by Andrés Guardado (Mexico).
Cristian Roldan (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Daniel Lovitz replaces Tim Ream.
Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Mexico) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonathan dos Santos with a cross following a set piece situation.
Raúl Jiménez (Mexico) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tim Ream (USA).
Substitution
Substitution, Mexico. Carlos Rodríguez replaces Rodolfo Pizarro.
Andrés Guardado (Mexico) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Weston McKennie (USA).
Corner, USA. Conceded by Jesús Gallardo.
Attempt missed. Matt Miazga (USA) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Pulisic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Jesús Gallardo.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Jesús Gallardo.
Goal!
Goal! Mexico 1, USA 0. Jonathan dos Santos (Mexico) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (USA) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gyasi Zardes with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Luis Rodríguez (Mexico) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan dos Santos with a cross.
Corner, Mexico. Conceded by Paul Arriola.
Jesús Gallardo (Mexico) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Reggie Cannon (USA).
Attempt saved. Jesús Gallardo (Mexico) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrés Guardado with a cross.
Corner, Mexico. Conceded by Matt Miazga.
Attempt blocked. Raúl Jiménez (Mexico) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan dos Santos.
Edson Álvarez (Mexico) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gyasi Zardes (USA).
Uriel Antuna (Mexico) wins a free kick in the defensive half.