Champions League - Qualifying First Round - 1st Leg
FK Sarajevo18:45Celtic
Venue: Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium

FK Sarajevo v Celtic

By Liam McLeod

BBC Scotland in Sarajevo

Sarajevo managed a 2-2 draw in Italy against Atalanta last season, before a heavy loss at home

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

As first hurdles go, Celtic could have been handed an easier one to jump.

The first of what they hope will be four Champions League qualifying ties sends Neil Lennon's side into uncharted territory for them and a first trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The country's champions FK Sarajevo represent a step up from last year's opponents at this stage, Alashkert of Armenia, who were disposed of with minimal fuss.

"The Giants" won their first Bosnian title in four years last season and their fourth overall as they look to end the country's wait for group stage representation, having also lifted the cup to secure a first double in the club's history.

Last year's attempt in the Europa League was brutally ended by Italian side Atalanta who put eight past them in the same stadium Celtic will take the field in on Tuesday.

That was the second leg in the second qualifying round of that competition, coming after they had attained a creditable 2-2 draw in Bergamo.

Their manager is Husref Musemic who may not have spent long on loan at Hearts from the club he now manages in the late 1980s, yet he hung around long enough to score an Edinburgh derby winner, heading past Andy Goram at Tynecastle.

In previous years, Celtic have had relatively gentle introductions to their European campaign against the likes of Linfield, Cliftonville, Stjarnan, KR Reykjavik and dare we say Lincoln Red Imps.

Sarajevo have ambitions to make this first qualifying round tie as awkward as it appears on paper even if they are big underdogs.

Mersudin Ahmetovic is an international striker with Bosnia

Ones to watch

Vladan Kovacevic

The young goalkeeper has been earning high praise and rightly so. The 21-year-old kept 20 clean sheets in his 34 games last season. That resulted in a first international call-up in May for last month's Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Mersudin Ahmetovic

The giant, veteran striker was Sarajevo's top scorer last season and has had something of a career renaissance in recent times. His 16 goals went a long way to securing the double and despite turning 34 this year, his form has seen him capped at international level having appeared in two 2018 friendlies.

Amar Rahmanovic

Sarajevo's number 10 didn't have a bad season in front of goal himself last term, scoring 11 times. The former Maribor man is another imposing presence and was another important figure in last season's historic campaign.

