Europa League first qualifying round: Addis back for Ballymena's Malmo trip

Ballymena United players celebrate after Leroy Millar's goal in the 2-0 first-leg win over NSI Runavik
Ballymena's preliminary round win over NSI Runavik was the club's first success in a European tie

Ballymena United will have Jonny Addis available for Thursday's Europa League first leg against Swedish League leaders Malmo.

Addis missed the club's first ever win in a European tie as they overcome NSI Runavik 2-0 in the preliminary round as he was on honeymoon.

David Jeffrey hailed his side's feat but says the Swedes will represent a "totally different challenge".

"They are top of their league and unbeaten in 13 games," said Jeffrey.

"But we approach the game as a big opportunity even though we know that we face a huge challenge against a very accomplished team."

Jeffrey's management backroom men Paul McAreavey and Joe McCall both travelled to Sweden to watch the club whose most famous achievement was reaching the European Cup final in 1979 where they were beaten by Nottingham Forest.

As he was about to board his team's flight to Sweden on Wednesday morning, Jeffrey told BBC Sport Northern Ireland that he had a "rather large dossier" on the opposition to peruse during the journey.

Malmo are managed by German Uwe Rosler whose playing career included stints at Manchester City and Southampton and who has also been in charge of a number of English clubs including Leeds United and Brentford.

Since losing 3-1 to Sundsvall in their second game in the Allsvenskan on 6 April, Rosler's side have put together a run of 10 wins and three draws to forge a six-point lead at the top of the table.

They are captained by former Swedish international striker Markus Rosenberg, who has scored 62 goals in 181 league appearance for the club, while other squad members include ex-Sweden players midfielder Guillermo Molins and goalkeeper Johan Dahlin.

Rosenberg, whose previous clubs include West Brom, Ajax and Werder Bremen and is in his third spell with his home town outfit, is now 36 but remains an influential player for Rosler's team.

Addis' absence saw Jeffrey opting for a back-three of Jim Ervin, Kofi Balmer and Scot Whiteside in the preliminary round.

It remains to be seen whether Jeffrey decides to slot Addis back in the defence which was magnificently marshalled by veteran Ervin in the goalless second leg in the Faroe Islands.

The preliminary-round success increased the Braidmen's financial windfall to £410,000 as they earned a first win in European competition at the eighth time of asking.

