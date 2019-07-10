Cliftonville v FK Haugesund

Cliftonville beat Wesh side Barry Town 4-0 on aggregate in the preliminary round

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin admits his side will be 'up against it' in Thursday's Europa League first-round qualifier against FK Haugesund.

The Reds defeated Barry Town 4-0 in the second leg of their preliminary-round match at Solitude and will aim to make use of home advantage again this week.

Haugesund thrashed Coleraine at the same stage in 2017, with all the goals coming in the first leg in Norway.

"It is going to be tough but it's not impossible," said McLaughlin.

"We know that they're playing in a very competitive league with the likes of Rosenborg and Molde so if they're competing at that level on a regular basis then they're going to be very strong opponents.

"They're a full-time outfit as well and they're mid-way through their season so we know that they've got a lot of advantages on us but we have full belief that if we play to our maximum we can overturn them."

Cliftonville earned their place in the Europa League with dramatic play-off wins over Coleraine and Glentoran, which resulted in an early start to their pre-season campaign.

A scoreless first-leg draw with Barry Town in Cardiff was followed by a comprehensive 4-0 second-leg win with Conor McMenamin, Joe Gormley, Conor McDermott and Rory Donnelly all getting on the scoresheet.

McLaughlin is hoping for a repeat performance at Solitude on Thursday, adding: "In the home game you always want to try and score.

"It would be brilliant if we could come away with some kind of lead but we fully understand that from the outset we're probably going to be up against it so it might be a very defensive performance from ourselves, something that we don't actually work on too often because we're more attack-minded.

"We've got strikers and forward-thinking players that can unlock any defence so if the chances come our way we have the firepower to score but it might be one of those performances where we're defending for our lives at times. We'll go and give it our best shot but we're not going to change our style of play too much."

Haugesund beat Coleraine in the first qualifying round of the Europa League in 2017

Haugesund are ninth in the Norwegian Eliteserien with 17 points from 14 games - 13 points adrift of leaders Molde.

Eirik Horneland, the manager who masterminded the Coleraine victory two years ago, joined Rosenborg in January with Haugesund sporting director Jostein Grindhaug agreeing to return to his former role as manager but the club have struggled this season and have won just two of their last seven matches in all competitions.

"I'm sure there won't have been too many changes or that their level will have dropped that much since that Coleraine game," said McLaughlin.

"If they can beat an Irish League side 7-0 at home then we have to be very mindful of that."

Austrian club Sturm Graz will face the winners of the two-leg qualifier in the second qualifying round.