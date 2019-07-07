Tyrone Mings: Aston Villa agree £20m fee with Bournemouth for defender

Tyrone Mings has previously played in the Premier League for Bournemouth

Aston Villa have agreed a £20m fee with Bournemouth for defender Tyrone Mings.

Villa boss Dean Smith and chief executive Christian Purslow were determined to complete a permanent move for Mings, 26, after he impressed on loan last season.

The centre-back helped the Villans return to the Premier League in May via the play-offs.

Villa are also pursuing a £10m deal for Egypt midfielder Trezeguet, who plays for Kasimpasa in Turkey.

Trezeguet was in the Egypt team knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations by South Africa in Cairo on Saturday.

Manager Smith and Villa sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch were in Cairo for the match as they explore a potential deal.