Joe Kadenge: Kenyan football mourns death of legendary player

The Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and his wife with the late Joe Kadenge

Kenya's Football Federation (FKF) has paid tribute to legendary forward Joe Kadenge who has died at the age of 84.

Kadenge, considered to be one of Kenya's greatest footballers, died on Sunday after a long illness.

"I am saddened by the passing on of Kenyan football legend Joe Kadenge. His contribution and dedication to the game will forever be remembered and cherished both within and across our borders," said FKF President Nick Mwendwa.

Joe Kadenge was a key member of Kenya's national team, the Harambee Stars, in the 1960's.

Kenya's current captain, the Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama, also paid tribute to Kadenge.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and the football fraternity in Kenya for the loss of our legend Joe Kadenge. May he rest well," wrote Wanyama on social media.