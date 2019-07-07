Football gossip: Gerrard, Klopp, De Gea, Tierney, Henderson

Football gossip

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has approached Liverpool legend and current Rangers manager Steven Gerrard about becoming the Magpies' next boss. (Mirror)

Barcelona have beaten Paris St-Germain in the race to sign 16-year-old striker Louie Barry after the England youth star's contract at West Brom expired. (Sun)

Tottenham are in advanced talks with Wales defender Ben Davies, 26, over a new long-term deal. (Telegraph)

Juventus are preparing a £120m bid for Manchester United's 26-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba. (Times)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would like to manage Germany one day, according to his agent. (Welt - in German)

Burnley are close to completing a deal for Stoke City's 30-year-old Dutch full-back Eric Pieters. (Mail)

Former Arsenal and England defender Ashley Cole, 38, could be a shock addition to Frank Lampard's new Chelsea coaching staff. (Sun)

Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 28, is set to sign a new contract with Manchester United which would earn him £350,000 a week. (Mirror)

Nottingham Forest will complete the signing of Manchester City's Kosovan goalkeeper Aro Muric, 20, in the next few days. (Telegraph)

Manchester United and England Under-21s goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 22, is expected to join Sheffield United on loan after he was left out of the Red Devils' pre-season touring squad. (Sun)

Celtic and Scotland full-back Kieran Tierney is being targeted by Arsenal and Napoli, with the Italian side ready to sell Mario Rui to raise the funds needed to sign the 22-year-old. (Telegraph)

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Chelsea full-back Reece James, 19, to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka who joined Manchester United in June. (Sun)

Daily Express back page
The Daily Express back page focuses on Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

