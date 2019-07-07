Aleksandar Mitrovic: Fulham striker agrees new five-year contract at club

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored 12 goals in 20 games for Fulham during an initial loan spell from Newcastle United

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has agreed a new five-year contract with the club until the summer of 2024.

The 24-year-old scored 11 Premier League goals last season despite Fulham's relegation after making a permanent move the previous summer.

Mitrovic had previously joined on loan from Newcastle United in January 2018, helping secure promotion through the Championship play-off final that May.

"I'm really happy and settled at Fulham," Mitrovic said.

The Serbia international confirmed there had been interest from other clubs, but he hopes to help Fulham win promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt.

"I feel great. I'm really happy and I'm looking forward to playing here next season," he added.

Fulham open their Championship season with a trip to promoted Barnsley on Saturday 3 August.