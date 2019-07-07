Paul Pogba: Man Utd midfielder travels with squad for pre-season tour

Media playback is not supported on this device Transfer Gossip Extra: Pogba, Neymar & Bale

Paul Pogba is in Manchester United's travelling squad for the club's four-match 18-day pre-season tour of Australia, Singapore and China.

The France midfielder, 26, has been absent from training this week with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permission.

There has been speculation about his long-term future this summer and in June, he said "now could be a good time to find a new challenge".

On Friday, agent Mino Raiola stated again that Pogba wants to leave United.

Summer signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James are also both in the travelling squad, as is Romelu Lukaku, who has been linked with a move to Inter Milan.

Brazilian midfielder Fred and defender Matteo Darmian were both excused from Sunday's trip for personal reasons but are expected to link up with the United squad at some point before they return to England on 26 July.

Alexis Sanchez only finished Copa America duty with Chile last night and wouldn't have been involved, even without the hamstring injury he sustained in the third-place play-off defeat by Argentina.

United are due to land in Perth on Monday afternoon local time.

The play Perth Glory on 13 July and Leeds United on 17 July before flying to Singapore for a game against Inter Milan on 20 July. They finish their trip with a game against Tottenham in Shanghai on 25 July.