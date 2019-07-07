Jack Stacey: Luton defender to have medical at Bournemouth

Stacey (right) helped Luton achieve promotion to the Championship last season

Luton's Jack Stacey will have a medical at Bournemouth on Monday after they agreed a £4m fee for the defender.

The 23-year-old was a key figure in the Hatters' successive promotions to the Championship and was named the club's young player of the year last season.

His form attracted the interest of Cherries boss Eddie Howe and a deal should be concluded early next week.

Stacey is expected to be Howe's second summer signing, after the £13m arrival of Lloyd Kelly from Bristol City.

Stacey had also been linked with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.