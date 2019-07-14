Africa Cup of Nations - Semi-final
Algeria2Nigeria1

Africa Cup of Nations: Algeria beat Nigeria to reach final

Riyad Mahrez scored a stunning free-kick with virtually the last kick of the game as Algeria beat Nigeria to reach the Africa Cup of Nations final.

With the tie heading for extra time, Manchester City forward Mahrez whipped a fierce set-piece into the top corner.

A William Troost-Ekong own goal had given Algeria the lead before Odion Ighalo's penalty levelled the scores.

Algeria will face Senegal, who earlier beat Tunisia thanks to an extra-time own goal, in the final on Friday.

Line-ups

Algeria

  • 23M'bolhi
  • 18Zeffane
  • 2MandiBooked at 71mins
  • 4Benlamri
  • 21Bensebaini
  • 17Guédioura
  • 7Mahrez
  • 10FeghouliBooked at 68mins
  • 22Bennacer
  • 8Belaïli
  • 9BounedjahBooked at 52mins

Substitutes

  • 1Doukha
  • 3Tahrat
  • 5Halliche
  • 6Fares
  • 11Brahimi
  • 12Ounas
  • 13Slimani
  • 14Boudaoui
  • 15Delort
  • 16Oukidja
  • 19Abeid
  • 20Atal

Nigeria

  • 16Akpeyi
  • 20AwaziemBooked at 88mins
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 22Omeruo
  • 3Collins
  • 8Etebo
  • 4Ndidi
  • 13ChukwuezeSubstituted forOnyekuruat 78'minutes
  • 18Iwobi
  • 7Musa
  • 9Ighalo

Substitutes

  • 1Ezenwa
  • 2Aina
  • 6Balogun
  • 10Mikel
  • 11Onyekuru
  • 12Shehu
  • 14Onuachu
  • 15Simon
  • 17Kalu
  • 19Ogu
  • 21Osimhen
  • 23Uzoho
Referee:
Bakary Gassama

Match Stats

Home TeamAlgeriaAway TeamNigeria
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home8
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home20
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Algeria 2, Nigeria 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Algeria 2, Nigeria 1.

Goal!

Goal! Algeria 2, Nigeria 1. Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.

Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria).

Ismael Bennacer (Algeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Ismael Bennacer (Algeria) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Mehdi Zeffane.

Foul by Henry Onyekuru (Nigeria).

Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Sofiane Feghouli (Algeria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Youcef Belaïli.

Booking

Chidozie Awaziem (Nigeria) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Henry Onyekuru (Nigeria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ahmed Musa.

Foul by Odion Ighalo (Nigeria).

Adlène Guédioura (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ahmed Musa (Nigeria) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mehdi Zeffane (Algeria).

Foul by Peter Etebo (Nigeria).

Ismael Bennacer (Algeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Nigeria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Odion Ighalo.

Foul by Alex Iwobi (Nigeria).

Ismael Bennacer (Algeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Nigeria. Henry Onyekuru replaces Samuel Chukwueze.

Foul by Jamilu Collins (Nigeria).

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria).

Djamel Benlamri (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Adlène Guédioura (Algeria).

Goal!

Goal! Algeria 1, Nigeria 1. Odion Ighalo (Nigeria) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Aissa Mandi (Algeria) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Delay in match (Nigeria). VAR checking.

Booking

Sofiane Feghouli (Algeria) is shown the yellow card.

Penalty conceded by Aissa Mandi (Algeria) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Peter Etebo (Nigeria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.

Foul by Odion Ighalo (Nigeria).

Djamel Benlamri (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Peter Etebo (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ismael Bennacer (Algeria).

Attempt missed. Sofiane Feghouli (Algeria) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Dangerous play by Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria).

