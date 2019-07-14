Africa Cup of Nations: Algeria beat Nigeria to reach final

From the section

Riyad Mahrez scored a stunning free-kick with virtually the last kick of the game as Algeria beat Nigeria to reach the Africa Cup of Nations final.

With the tie heading for extra time, Manchester City forward Mahrez whipped a fierce set-piece into the top corner.

A William Troost-Ekong own goal had given Algeria the lead before Odion Ighalo's penalty levelled the scores.

Algeria will face Senegal, who earlier beat Tunisia thanks to an extra-time own goal, in the final on Friday.

