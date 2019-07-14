Match ends, Senegal 1, Tunisia 0.
Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal reach final with victory over Tunisia
Senegal reached the Africa Cup of Nations final for the second time as Tunisia defender Dylan Bronn's extra-time own goal gave them victory.
Both sides had penalties saved in normal time before Bronn inadvertently headed the only goal of the game.
Mouez Hassen tipped Sadio Mane's free-kick onto Bronn's head as Senegal - who face Algeria or Nigeria - moved a step closer to their first Afcon title.
Tunisia had a late penalty award overturned by VAR.
Senegal dominated the first half, producing seven shots to Tunisia's two, with Mane spurning their best opportunity when he missed an open goal.
Tunisia improved after the interval and were awarded a penalty when Ferjani Sassi's effort struck Kalidou Koulibaly's arm, but Sassi's spot-kick lacked power and direction and was saved by Alfred Gomis.
Four minutes later Senegal were given a penalty of their own when Ismaila Sarr was brought down by Bronn, but Henri Saivet's shot was kept out by Hassen.
The Tunisia goalkeeper then inadvertently gifted victory to Senegal, who will be without influential captain Koulibaly for the final as he is suspended.
Line-ups
Senegal
- 23Gomis
- 21GassamaSubstituted forWaguéat 110'minutes
- 8Kouyaté
- 3KoulibalyBooked at 73mins
- 12Sabaly
- 17B NdiayeSubstituted forSanéat 81'minutes
- 14Saivet
- 15DiattaSubstituted forSarrat 68'minutes
- 5Gueye
- 10Mané
- 9NiangSubstituted forDiagneat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Diallo
- 2Ciss
- 4Cissé
- 6Sané
- 7Konaté
- 11Keita
- 13A N'Diaye
- 18Sarr
- 19Diagne
- 20Thioub
- 22Wagué
Tunisia
- 16Hassen
- 14Dräger
- 3Bronn
- 4Meriah
- 5Haddadi
- 13SassiSubstituted forBadriat 105'minutes
- 17Skhiri
- 19Ben MohamedSubstituted forChaalaliat 82'minutes
- 10KhazriBooked at 64mins
- 11KhenissiSubstituted forChaouatat 117'minutes
- 7MsakniSubstituted forSlitiat 45'minutesBooked at 76mins
Substitutes
- 1Ben Mustapha
- 2Kechrida
- 6Bedoui
- 8Chaouat
- 9Badri
- 12Aouadhi
- 15Lamti
- 18Srarfi
- 20Chaalali
- 21Hnid
- 22Ben Cherifia
- 23Sliti
- Referee:
- Bamlak Tessema Weyesa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home27
- Away29
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Senegal 1, Tunisia 0.
Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Moussa Wagué (Senegal).
Attempt missed. Ismaila Sarr (Senegal) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Firas Chaouat replaces Taha Khenissi.
Naim Sliti (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Henri Saivet (Senegal).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Tunisia). VAR checking.
Ghilane Chaalali (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mbaye Diagne (Senegal).
Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anice Badri (Tunisia).
Substitution
Substitution, Senegal. Moussa Wagué replaces Lamine Gassama.
Ismaila Sarr (Senegal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Oussama Haddadi (Tunisia).
Offside, Tunisia. Ghilane Chaalali tries a through ball, but Taha Khenissi is caught offside.
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Senegal).
Anice Badri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half Extra Time begins Senegal 1, Tunisia 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Anice Badri replaces Ferjani Sassi.
First Half Extra Time ends, Senegal 1, Tunisia 0.
Attempt blocked. Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wahbi Khazri.
Foul by Ismaila Sarr (Senegal).
Taha Khenissi (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ismaila Sarr (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia).
Goal!
Own Goal by Dylan Bronn, Tunisia. Senegal 1, Tunisia 0.
Lamine Gassama (Senegal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia).
Salif Sané (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ghilane Chaalali (Tunisia).
Attempt missed. Ghilane Chaalali (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ellyes Skhiri.
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Dylan Bronn.
Foul by Salif Sané (Senegal).
Naim Sliti (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sadio Mané (Senegal).
Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.