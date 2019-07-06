Football gossip: Costa, Maguire, Neuer, Rondon, Lukaku

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri wants the Toffees to look into signing Atletico Madrid and Spain striker Diego Costa, 30, as he looks to make a "statement signing" this summer. (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester United are the only club interested in signing Leicester and England defender Harry Maguire, but the Foxes want £85m for the 26-year-old. (Sun on Sunday)

Arsenal are interested in Bournemouth's Scotland winger Ryan Fraser, 25, as an alternative to Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha. (Sunday Mirror)

Brentford are set to sign Leeds United's Sweden defender Pontus Jansson, 28. (BBC Radio Leeds)

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, 33, is considering leaving Bayern Munich this summer, according to his agent. (Suddeutsche Zeitung - in German)

England full-back Danny Rose, 29, heads a list of eight players that Tottenham are looking to offload this summer. (Mail on Sunday)

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's agent has flown to London for talks with Manchester United representatives about a potential transfer for the 24-year-old Serbia international. (Sport Mediaset - in Italian)

Bournemouth and Netherlands centre-back Nathan Ake has emerged as a shock £40m target for Manchester City. The 24-year-old would be signed as an alternative to Leicester City's Harry Maguire. (Sunday Mirror)

Bournemouth have agreed to sign Luton Town's English full-back Jack Stacey, 23, for £4m. (BBC)

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew, 27, will join Crystal Palace from Swansea for around £2.5m as soon as the Africa Cup of Nations ends. (Guardian)

Manchester United's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku wants to leave the club and has been offered to Juventus and Napoli. (Sun on Sunday)

Real Betis and Spain Under-21 left-back Junior Firpo has attracted interest from Liverpool and Barcelona. (Muchodeportivo - in Spanish)

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff is "bitterly upset" about Rafael Benitez's exit and the 21-year-old is therefore considering his future at the club. (Sunday Mirror)

Benitez wants to take 29-year-old Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon from Newcastle to his new club Dalian Yifang in China. (Mail on Sunday)