Marcin Bulka: Paris St-Germain sign ex-Chelsea goalkeeper

Marcin Bulka
Marcin Bulka has three caps for Poland Under-20s but never played for Chelsea's first team

French champions Paris St-Germain have signed goalkeeper Marcin Bulka after his Chelsea contract expired.

The 19-year-old Pole has signed a two-year deal which ties him to the club until June 2021.

"I am really pleased and honoured to join Paris St-Germain today," Bulka told the club website.

"After my experience in England, I will do my best to continue my progress here with a fantastic squad and especially with top-level goalkeepers."

Bulka joined Chelsea from Polish outfit FCB Escola Varsovia in 2016 but failed to break into the first-team set up.

