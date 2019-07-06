Alexis Sanchez: Man Utd striker injured for Chile in Copa America game

Alexis Sanchez sits on the ground after suffering an injury
Alexis Sanchez scored twice for Chile at the Copa America - as many goals as he managed all season for Manchester United

Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez limped off with an apparent hamstring injury in Chile's final game at the Copa America.

He pulled up chasing a long ball in the third-place play-off against Argentina, hobbling off after 17 minutes.

The 30-year-old, who has endured a difficult time at Old Trafford since joining from Arsenal in January 2018, is not expected to feature on the club's pre-season tour.

United set off for Australia on Sunday.

Sanchez's injury came in a thrilling game, in which Argentina's Lionel Messi was sent off.

United begin their Premier League campaign against Chelsea on 11 August.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you