Women's World Cup: 'Third-place play-off is a nonsense game' - Phil Neville

Manager Phil Neville says England must improve "by 20%" after losing a "nonsense" third-place play-off to Sweden at the Women's World Cup.

The Lionesses arrived in France with hopes of going all the way but were beaten by the USA in the semi-final.

That meant they played Sweden in Nice on Saturday for the bronze medal but were beaten 2-1.

"We came here to win it and not finish fourth," said Neville. "Well done to Sweden but it is a nonsense game."

He added: "What it leaves us is that we have another 15-20% to go. This is sport. We have to come back in four years and be better."

England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain, who won a bronze medal at the 2015 World Cup, disagreed with Phil Neville's comments

England were 2-0 down after 22 minutes after Kosovare Asllani and Sofia Jakobsson capitalised on poor defending.

The Lionesses improved after that, with Fran Kirby pulling a goal back with an excellent run and finish before Ellen White had a strike ruled out by VAR for handball.

Lucy Bronze saw a goalbound shot cleared off the line in the final minutes but ultimately England paid the price for their poor start.

"We were probably showing in those first 20 minutes the disappointment we felt from the USA game," added Neville.

"The two goals sparked us into life and I don't think I have seen us play better than we did after those first 20 minutes.

"We gave it our best shot, we fell short and we just have to make sure next time we are better."

'We need fire in the belly'

Midfielder Karen Carney, who made her final England appearance as a late substitute after announcing her retirement on Friday, believes losing the game could turn out to be a good thing for England.

"We've given everything and part of me is glad we haven't won it," she said.

"If we want to go and win the Olympics and the Euros, we have to have a fire in the belly. We have to dig deeper.

"We should not be afraid to say that we want to win the gold medal. No disrespect to Sweden or this game, but I'm kind of glad we didn't win."