Stephen Henderson joins Crystal Palace on season-long deal

Crystal Palace are Stephen Henderson's 14th professional club - although he has yet to play a Premier League game

Crystal Palace have signed goalkeeper Stephen Henderson on a season-long deal.

The 31-year-old was a free agent after leaving Championship side Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

"It's a privileged position so I'm delighted to get it over the line," Henderson told the club website.

"The goalkeepers here are at a very high standard which is what I expected so I'm just going to take it all in and try to support them."

Henderson, who spent time on loan at Wycombe Wanderers last term, travelled to Switzerland with Roy Hodgson's squad on Saturday for Palace's upcoming pre-season tour.