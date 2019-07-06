Shinty round-up: Camanachd Cup holders Newtonmore reach semi-finals

Caberfeidh defeated Lochaber 7-4 to progress to the last four

Camanachd Cup holders Newtonmore survived a major scare against lower-league Skye as they hit back in the second half to reach the semi-finals with a 2-1 win.

Three miles along the road at The Dell, Kingussie grabbed a late equaliser to force a quarter-final replay with Kyles after a 1-1 draw.

And there were goals galore as Caberfeidh eliminated Lochaber 7-4.

Kilmallie climbed out of the Premiership relegation zone with a 4-3 home win over 2017 champions Kinlochshiel while bottom side Inveraray lost 1-0 at Lovat.

Iain MacLellan gave Skye the lead after 12 minutes at The Eilan but strikes just before the hour from Ian Robinson and Glen MacKintosh sent the holders through.

Colin MacDonald opened for Kyles early in the second half and only two minutes remained when Savio Genini rescued a replay for Kingussie at Tighnabruich.

Robbie Brindle, Kevin Bartlett and Ally MacLennan all got doubles for Caberfeidh in Strathpeffer where the 11 goals were shared among seven players.

Liam MacDonald also scored twice for Kilmallie, as did Jordan Fraser for Shiel, but it was Calum MacDougall's winner that clinched both points for the Lochaber side.

Marc MacLachlan scored the only goal of the game for Lovat on the stroke of half-time against Inveraray at Balgate.

This lifts Lovat into second and casts Inveraray three points adrift of Kilmallie at the bottom.

Fort William extended their 100% National Division record into double figures when Arran MacPhee's hat-trick helped them to a 6-0 success on Bute.

Glenurquhart's 7-0 home win over Beauly, which included four from James MacPherson, consolidated second place. Oban Celtic and Glasgow Mid Argyll drew 1-1.