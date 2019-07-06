Billy Kee: Accrington Stanley striker absent because of 'personal reasons'

Billy Kee has scored 74 goals since rejoining Accrington four years ago

Accrington Stanley striker Billy Kee has not reported back for pre-season training because of "personal reasons", the League One club have said.

The 28-year-old, who joined from Scunthorpe United in 2015, scored 16 goals in 49 appearances last season.

"Billy didn't report back in pre-season due to personal reasons and we have no further information at this time," said a statement on Accrington's website.

"When we have an update, we will let people know."

The club issued the statement because "a number of fans have asked why striker Billy Kee isn't on any of our pre-season photographs".