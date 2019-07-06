Main off the mark for Aberdeen - Saturday friendlies round-up

Curtis Main scored his first Aberdeen goal from the penalty spot

Curtis Main scored his first Aberdeen goal in a 1-1 friendly draw with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The striker, who moved to Pittodrie from Motherwell under freedom of contract in early June, converted a second-half penalty after fellow new arrival Jon Gallagher had been upended.

Main then went close with a header before Brad McKay levelled for the Championship side from a corner at Elgin's Borough Briggs.

Sam Cosgrove and Ryan Hedges were not risked before Thursday's Europa League opener against Rops Rovaniemi at Pittodrie but Craig Bryson was fit enough to start his first game since joining from Derby County.

New left-back Greg Leigh had to be replaced in the first half after sustaining an ankle knock.

Hibernian came from behind at East End Park to beat Dunfermline 3-1.

New goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, on loan from Preston, was at fault as Euan Murray headed the Fifers in front after just four minutes.

Former Barnsley defender Adam Jackson, on as a half-time replacement, equalised with a smart overhead kick before further goals from Daryl Horgan and Florian Kamberi.

Horgan stroked in a penalty after he was chopped down and then delivered the cross for Kamberi to finish with an angled header.

Motherwell were comfortable 3-0 winners at Darlington, with Christopher Long opening the scoring just before half time after a Declan Gallagher header was cleared off the line.

Liam Donnelly added a powerful strike from 25 yards and a late free kick from Jamie Semple went through a cluster of players to round off a good day for Stephen Robinson's side.

St Johnstone recovered from the loss of a calamitous early goal and missing a penalty to beat Linfield in Belfast.

A stray pass from goalkeeper Zander Clark gifted Shayne Lavery a simple tap-in but Danny Swanson levelled with a fine solo goal after a trialist striker had missed from the spot for the Perth side.

Callum Hendry powered in a header with 20 minutes remaining, with Ali McCann then scoring his first goal for the club.

Locan Forde pulled one back before new Saints skipper Jason Kerr nodded home from a corner.

Aidy White made his Hearts debut, along with Craig Halkett, as the Edinburgh team went down 2-1 to Glenavon. However, the returning Jamie Walker pulled out of the starting line-up before kick-off.

Stephen Murray and Matthew Ferguson were on target for the hosts before Sean Clare finished off a Ryan Edwards cross in the dying minutes.

Livingston won 2-1 at Tranmere Rovers, with Scott Pittman tapping in the opener on the stroke of half time just a few minutes after a Lyndon Dykes penalty was saved.

The English League One side levelled after a poor back-pass but half-time replacement Dolly Menga won the game from a free kick.

Niyah Joseph completed the scoring on his first outing for Hamilton Accies, with the Premiership side winning 3-1 at Albion Rovers.

Jack Breen found the net with a shot from the edge of the penalty box and Mickel Miller doubled the visitors' lead after a strong run before Declan Byrne replied with a penalty for the League Two outfit.

Joseph, 18, then made it a day to remember with a cracking strike on 76 minutes.