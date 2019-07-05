Mallik Wilks: Barnsley sign Leeds United winger for undisclosed fee

Mallik Wilks made 55 appearances for Doncaster last season on loan from Leeds

Barnsley have signed Leeds winger Mallik Wilks for an undisclosed fee on a four-year contract.

The Tykes have taken the 20-year-old to Oakwell after he was named Doncaster Rovers' player of the season in 2018-19 following a successful loan spell.

Wilks extended his Leeds contract until 2022 as recently as January.

"Barnsley made me feel wanted, they were ringing me all the time every day, so it's the best place for me," he said.

"It's a good club and I know a few of the boys here. It's a good set of lads and they did well last season.

"There's a lot of energy in the group and the style of play suits me, I wanted to take the step up."

Wilks has previously spent time on loan with Accrington Stanley.

Barnsley co-chairman Paul Conway said: "We are very excited to sign Mallik, one of our top targets for this transfer window."

