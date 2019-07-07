Women's World Cup quiz: How much can you remember about key 2019 moments?

Women's World Cup

The Women's World Cup is over, with the USA crowned champions following a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in Sunday's final.

That match brought the curtain down on 31 days of football in France, as record audiences tuned in to see the best of women's football in action.

We've had VAR decisions, own goals and the odd controversial celebration. But how much of the tournament can you remember?

Take our quiz to find out.

