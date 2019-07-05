Toni Duggan: England forward leaves Barcelona after two seasons

Media playback is not supported on this device Name-calling was 'tough to take' but I'm glad I stuck with football - Duggan

England forward Toni Duggan has left Barcelona after two seasons with the Women's Champions League finalists.

The 27-year-old scored 29 goals in 72 games for the Spanish side after moving from Manchester City in July 2017.

Duggan has played three times for England at this summer's World Cup, having missed their opening two group matches with a thigh injury.

"I feel the time is right for me to pursue a new challenge," said the former Everton player.

"To represent one of the biggest and most special clubs in the world has been a huge honour."

Liverpool-born Duggan - who has 75 England caps - helped Barcelona finish second in the Spanish league in the past two seasons, as well as winning two cup competitions.

She played in May's Champions League final as Barca lost 4-1 to Lyon, who won the competition for the fourth year running.

Duggan's next move will be announced "in due course".