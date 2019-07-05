Goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann signs for Norwich on season-long loan from German side Schalke

Fahrmann played for Schalke against Manchester City in the Champions League in March

Norwich City have signed goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann on a season-long loan from German club Schalke.

The 30-year-old, who has made 196 appearances in the Bundesliga, is the newly-promoted Premier League club's fourth signing of the summer.

Fahrmann, who has been with Schalke for 14 years, said there were "a few clubs" interested but Norwich gave him "a familiar feeling".

"I'm really glad and proud to sign here," he says on the club's website.

"To be a part of the Premier League, I think it's a wonderful thing for all - not only for me but also for the fans and supporters."

The Canaries' current number one goalkeeper, Tim Krul, who played every minute of every Championship game last season, signed a new three-year contract at the club in June.