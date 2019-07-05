Matt Palmer: Bradford City sign Rotherham United midfielder on loan

Matt Palmer made just 10 league appearances for Rotherham in 2018-19 as they were relegated from the Championship
League Two side Bradford City have signed midfielder Matt Palmer on a season-long loan from Rotherham United.

Palmer, 24, has played 202 senior games for the Millers, Oldham and, chiefly, Burton, who he helped to the League Two title in the 2014-15 season.

He becomes Bantams manager Gary Bowyer's 10th signing of the summer.

"Matty suits our style of play really well. He is a great passer and we see him creating chances for our forwards here," Bowyer told the club website.

The deal includes a recall option, in Rotherham's favour, during the January transfer window.

