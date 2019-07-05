Matt Palmer: Bradford City sign Rotherham United midfielder on loan
-
- From the section Bradford
League Two side Bradford City have signed midfielder Matt Palmer on a season-long loan from Rotherham United.
Palmer, 24, has played 202 senior games for the Millers, Oldham and, chiefly, Burton, who he helped to the League Two title in the 2014-15 season.
He becomes Bantams manager Gary Bowyer's 10th signing of the summer.
"Matty suits our style of play really well. He is a great passer and we see him creating chances for our forwards here," Bowyer told the club website.
The deal includes a recall option, in Rotherham's favour, during the January transfer window.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.