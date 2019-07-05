Angel Rangel: QPR defender signs new one-year deal at Loftus Road

Angel Rangel, left, joined QPR in August 2018 after 11 years at Swansea

QPR defender Angel Rangel has signed a new one-year deal.

The 36-year-old joined the R's on an initial short-term deal in August 2018 before extending his contract until the end of the season in December.

The former Swansea man scored twice in 20 appearances, both goals coming in the 2-2 draw at Stoke in November.

"It's great to see him back here. He had choices, like all good players do, but he's thrilled to come back," boss Mark Warburton told the club website.