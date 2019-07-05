Samir Nasri: Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht sign French midfielder

Manchester City players celebrate winning the EFL Cup
Samir Nasri (right) won the Premier League title twice with Manchester City

Former West Ham midfielder Samir Nasri has joined his ex-Manchester City team-mate Vincent Kompany at Belgian side Anderlecht.

The 32-year-old, who was released by the Hammers at the end of last season, has agreed a 12-month deal, with the option for a further year.

Defender Kompany left City this summer after more than a decade at the club to become Anderlecht player-manager.

Nasri said he wants to "help Vincent and the club succeed in their set-up".

"I received a number of great offers, but in the end I chose Anderlecht with a great deal of conviction," the Frenchman added in a statement on the club's website.

Nasri made 215 appearances in the Premier League, playing for Arsenal from 2008 to 2011 before moving to City for £25m.

He and Kompany were team-mates between 2011 and 2017 at Etihad Stadium, before Nasri joined Turkish side Antalyaspor.

In 2018, he was given an 18-month doping ban for using an intravenous drip treatment he took at a Los Angeles clinic while on holiday in 2016.

The ban was backdated, leaving him a free agent to join West Ham at the end of 2018.

