Samir Nasri: Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht sign French midfielder

Samir Nasri (right) won the Premier League title twice with Manchester City

Former West Ham midfielder Samir Nasri has joined his ex-Manchester City team-mate Vincent Kompany at Belgian side Anderlecht.

The 32-year-old, who was released by the Hammers at the end of last season, has agreed a 12-month deal, with the option for a further year.

Defender Kompany left City this summer after more than a decade at the club to become Anderlecht player-manager.

Nasri said he wants to "help Vincent and the club succeed in their set-up".

"I received a number of great offers, but in the end I chose Anderlecht with a great deal of conviction," the Frenchman added in a statement on the club's website.

Nasri made 215 appearances in the Premier League, playing for Arsenal from 2008 to 2011 before moving to City for £25m.

He and Kompany were team-mates between 2011 and 2017 at Etihad Stadium, before Nasri joined Turkish side Antalyaspor.

In 2018, he was given an 18-month doping ban for using an intravenous drip treatment he took at a Los Angeles clinic while on holiday in 2016.

The ban was backdated, leaving him a free agent to join West Ham at the end of 2018.

