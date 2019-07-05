Luciano Narsingh: Former Swansea winger joins Feyenoord

Luciano Narsingh played just twice for Swansea last season

Luciano Narsingh has returned to Dutch football to join Feyenoord following his release from Swansea City.

The 16-cap Netherlands winger has signed a two-year deal with the Rotterdam club, managed by former Reading boss Jaap Stam.

The 28-year-old arrived at the Liberty Stadium from PSV Eindhoven in a £4m deal in January 2017.

But Narsingh had a limited impact, making just eight league starts in a total of 39 appearances.

He was told he was surplus to requirements last season, playing twice under former Swans boss Graham Potter before his contract expired at the end of the campaign.