Jorge Grant: Lincoln City sign Nottingham Forest midfielder

Jorge Grant made his first-team debut for Nottingham Forest in August 2014

Lincoln City have signed midfielder Jorge Grant from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old has spent much of his career out on loan, featuring for Notts County and Mansfield Town in League Two and Luton Town in League One.

He made 20 first-team appearance for Forest, but last featured for the Reds in the Championship in December 2016.

"I'm looking forward to showing the fans, in my new permanent home, what I can do on the pitch," Grant said.

The length of Grant's contract at Sincil Bank has not been disclosed.

