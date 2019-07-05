Jorge Grant: Lincoln City sign Nottingham Forest midfielder
Lincoln City have signed midfielder Jorge Grant from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.
The 24-year-old has spent much of his career out on loan, featuring for Notts County and Mansfield Town in League Two and Luton Town in League One.
He made 20 first-team appearance for Forest, but last featured for the Reds in the Championship in December 2016.
"I'm looking forward to showing the fans, in my new permanent home, what I can do on the pitch," Grant said.
The length of Grant's contract at Sincil Bank has not been disclosed.
