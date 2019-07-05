Aidan Fitzpatrick: Partick Thistle midfielder joins Norwich

Fitzpatrick leaves Partick Thistle after making 30 first-team appearances

Partick Thistle youngster Aidan Fitzpatrick has signed for English Premier League side Norwich City.

The midfielder, 18, moves for a reported £350,000, which equals Thistle's club record fee for the sale of centre-back Liam Lindsay to Barnsley two years ago.

Fitzpatrick made his first-team breakthrough last season with 30 appearances and seven goals.

He initially joins the under-23 squad at newly-promoted Norwich.

Thistle chief executive Gerry Britton revealed on Wednesday the Scottish Championship club had rejected "several bids" for Fitzpatrick, adding "He and his advisers believe that this latest offer is too good to turn down."

