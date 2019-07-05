Lewie Coyle: Fleetwood Town sign Leeds United full-back on loan for third time

Lewie Coyle
Lewie Coyle has made 83 league appearances across his two previous loan spells at Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town have signed Leeds United full-back Lewie Coyle on a six-month loan deal.

It will be the 23-year-old's third loan spell with the League One side after he spent both 2017-18 and 2018-19 with the Cod Army.

"We know exactly what we are getting, both on the pitch and off it," boss Joey Barton told the club website.

"He's a great lad in the dressing room, and constantly drives the standards up every day in training."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you