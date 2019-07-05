Filip Krovinovic: West Brom sign Benfica midfielder on season-long loan

Filip Krovinovic
Filip Krovinovic is a former Croatia Under-21 international

West Brom have signed Benfica midfielder Filip Krovinovic on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old Croat is the club's first signing since Slaven Bilic was appointed head coach last month.

Technical director Luke Dowling told the club website: "Filip is a bright, energetic player who is looking forward to representing this football club."

Krovinovic could make his debut for the Baggies at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, 3 August.

