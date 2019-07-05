Filip Krovinovic: West Brom sign Benfica midfielder on season-long loan
-
- From the section West Brom
West Brom have signed Benfica midfielder Filip Krovinovic on a season-long loan deal.
The 23-year-old Croat is the club's first signing since Slaven Bilic was appointed head coach last month.
Technical director Luke Dowling told the club website: "Filip is a bright, energetic player who is looking forward to representing this football club."
Krovinovic could make his debut for the Baggies at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, 3 August.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.