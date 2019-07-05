Women's World Cup: USA's Alex Morgan questions reaction to 'tea drinking' goal celebration against England

Media playback is not supported on this device Alex Morgan restores USA's lead against England

Alex Morgan says she is "disappointed" with the reaction to her goal celebration against England and questioned the double standards in women's sport.

Morgan insists her 'tea drinking' celebration after heading the winner to send the United States into the World Cup final "wasn't a hit to England".

The forward had been accused of taking a swipe at Phil Neville's Lionesses.

"I'm a little taken aback, you have to laugh about it," said Morgan.

Morgan, 30, feels the reaction to her celebration highlights double standards in sport when compared to some of the elaborate celebrations in the men's game.

"I feel that there is some sort of double standards for females in sports to feel like we have to be humble in our success. We have to celebrate but not too much, we have to do something, but it always has to be in a limited fashion," she said.

"You see men celebrating all around the world in big tournaments, grabbing their crotch or whatever."

Morgan also insists her celebration was a tribute to the phrase "that's the tea", slang for gossip or interesting news, frequently used on social media by Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

"My celebration was actually more about 'that's the tea' - telling a story, spreading news. Sophie Turner does it quite often, she's one of my favourite actresses," she said.

"It wasn't a hit to England in anyway."

England forward Lianne Sanderson, a former team-mate of Morgan, was among those to criticise the celebration, calling it "distasteful".

In response, Morgan said: "I am disappointed in that and we were team-mates at Orlando Pride. I have the utmost respect for Lianne and all team-mates I have played with."

Team to delay White House decision

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe have won 324 international caps between them

Morgan says any decision about whether to accept an invitation to visit President Donald Trump at the White House would only come after the World Cup final and would probably be a team decision.

Co-captain Megan Rapinoe was criticised by President Trump on Twitter after saying she would not visit the White House if they won the tournament.

Successful American sports teams or individuals are regularly invited to celebrate their achievements with the president at the White House.

"I think we will make that decision after we finish Sunday's game," said Morgan.

"I think there has been a lot of talk prematurely about the White House and about Trump but first we have to do business - and then I think you guys know the answer to the question anyway."

When asked whether she could see a situation where some players went to the White House and others didn't, Morgan added: "I can't say 100% but this team is very close and we have always made decisions together, so I can't really see us deciding to part in that way.

"But at the same time if someone feels strongly then who are we to tell them to do or not do something."