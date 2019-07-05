Tottenham Hotspur Women: WSL newcomers to play home games at Barnet

From the section

The Hive has been the home of Barnet, currently in the National League, since 2013

New Women's Super League side Tottenham will play their home games at Barnet's The Hive Stadium from 2019-20 onwards.

Spurs, promoted after finishing second in the Championship behind Manchester United, previously played at Isthmian League Premier Division side Cheshunt.

Women's Championship side London Bees are also based at The Hive.

"The facilities are progressive and modern and will give us a brilliant base to work from," said Heather Cowan, head of women's football at Spurs.

Tottenham Women also revealed they hope to play a WSL fixture at Spurs' new 62,000-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium "if scheduling permits".