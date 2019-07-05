Matthew Olosunde: Rotherham United sign USA full-back on two-year deal

From the section

Matthew Olosunde made his international debut for USA in May 2018

USA international full-back Matthew Olosunde has joined League One side Rotherham on a two-year contract.

Olosunde spent the past three years at Manchester United, but failed to make a first-team appearance for the club and was recently released.

Philadelphia-born Olosunde, 21, made his international debut in May 2018.

He is the Millers' sixth signing after their relegation from the Championship and will take part in their pre-season training camp in Germany next week.

