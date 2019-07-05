Gregor Zabret: Oldham Athletic sign Swansea City keeper on season-long loan

Gregor Zabret
Gregor Zabret is contracted to Swansea until the end of the 2019-20 season

Oldham Athletic have signed Swansea City goalkeeper Gregor Zabret on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old Slovenian has been with the Swans since 2013 but is yet to make his first-team debut for the club.

Zabret is the second keeper to join the Latics this summer after former Hamilton stopper Gary Woods signed a two-year deal in June.

Laurent Banide's side start the new League Two season with a trip to Forest Green on Saturday, 3 August.

