Jack Powell: Crawley Town sign former Maidstone United midfielder

Jack Powell scored three goals in 29 National League appearances for Maidstone

Crawley Town have signed midfielder Jack Powell on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old, who started his senior career at Millwall, was a free agent after leaving National League side Maidstone at the end of last season.

"We welcome Jack to the club. I like his attitude, he wants to do well and he wants to progress his career with us," Crawley head coach Gabriele Cioffi told the club website.

"He works hard, is creative in midfield and has very good energy levels."

