Frenkie de Jong: Ajax hire bus to thank Barcelona-bound player

Ajax hired a bus to thank Frenkie De Jong with the message "Barca, enjoy the future like we do"

Dutch giants Ajax have hired a bus and taken out a full-page advert in a Spanish newspaper to wish Frenkie de Jong good luck as he joins Barcelona.

The bus, featuring an image of De Jong, will be driven through the Spanish city before his unveiling on Friday.

The message on the bus and in the newspaper reads: "Barca, enjoy the future like we do."

Barcelona secured the signing of the Dutch midfielder, 22, in January and will pay an initial 75m euros (£67m).

De Jong played 89 times for Ajax after joining from Willem II in 2015, and has won seven caps for the Netherlands.

He was part of the Ajax side that won the domestic double last season and reached the Champions League semi-final, where they were beaten by eventual runners-up Tottenham.