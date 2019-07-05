Jake Eastwood: Sheffield United goalkeeper joins Scunthorpe on loan

Eastwood has played one league game for Sheffield United, coming on as a substitute after Simon Moore was sent off at Wolves in February 2018

Scunthorpe have signed goalkeeper Jake Eastwood on a season-long loan from Premier League side Sheffield United.

The 22-year-old, who came through the Blades' academy, has made two starts for his parent club, both in the Carabao Cup in 2017.

He also spent part of the 2017-18 season on loan at Chesterfield, making four League Two appearances.

Eastwood, who will compete with Rory Watson for the goalkeeper's shirt, is the Iron's third summer signing.

Boss Paul Hurst has already brought in experienced centre-half Andy Butler and South Africa international defender Kgosi Ntlhe.

