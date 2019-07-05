Tiago Silva: Nottingham Forest sign midfielder from Feirense

Tiago Silva in action for Feirense
Tiago Silva is a former Portugal Under-21 international

Midfielder Tiago Silva has become Sabri Lamouchi's first signing at Nottingham Forest, joining from Portuguese club Feirense on a two-year deal.

Silva, 26, has left Feirense after they were relegated from the Portuguese Primeira Liga last season.

The midfielder has joined a week after former France international Lamouchi replaced Martin O'Neill as Forest boss.

He is their second signing of the summer, following ex-Bolton winger Sammy Ameobi to the City Ground.

