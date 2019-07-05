Zlatan Ibrahimovic: LA Galaxy misspell Swedish striker's name on shirt

Sign him up! Zlatan 'Irbahimovic' scores for LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy fans have an exciting new name to put on the back of their replica shirts - although the striker playing in the number nine jersey against Toronto FC looked strangely familiar.

Thanks to some careless printing, it was Zlatan 'Irbahimovic' whose two late goals brought a welcome victory for the MLS side in their 4 July match.

The Swede's goals in the 2-0 win were his first in a month, and take him to 13 for the season, also ending his side's 140-minute goalless stretch.

The 37-year-old former Manchester United, Barcelona, Paris St-Germain and AC Milan star is in his second season in the US, after moving from Old Trafford to the Dignity Health Sports Park in March 2018.

Galaxy are currently second in the MLS Western Conference on 34 points, six points behind leaders and city rivals Los Angeles FC.

Mixed night for Rooney

Meanwhile, it was a night of mixed fortunes for Ibrahimovic's former United team-mate Wayne Rooney as the 33-year-old DC United captain was shown a red card in the 33rd minute for a high tackle, only to have it reduced to a yellow after the video assistant referee intervened.

But Rooney's reprieve could not prevent defeat for DC, who were already 1-0 down to FC Dallas following a sixth-minute Santiago Mosquera goa. Dominique Badji secured the 2-0 win in the 65th minute.

DC are second in the Eastern Conference, while Philadelphia are four points clear at the top.

