Match ends, LA Galaxy 2, Toronto FC 0.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: LA Galaxy misspell Swedish striker's name on shirt
LA Galaxy fans have an exciting new name to put on the back of their replica shirts - although the striker playing in the number nine jersey against Toronto FC looked strangely familiar.
Thanks to some careless printing, it was Zlatan 'Irbahimovic' whose two late goals brought a welcome victory for the MLS side in their 4 July match.
The Swede's goals in the 2-0 win were his first in a month, and take him to 13 for the season, also ending his side's 140-minute goalless stretch.
The 37-year-old former Manchester United, Barcelona, Paris St-Germain and AC Milan star is in his second season in the US, after moving from Old Trafford to the Dignity Health Sports Park in March 2018.
Galaxy are currently second in the MLS Western Conference on 34 points, six points behind leaders and city rivals Los Angeles FC.
Mixed night for Rooney
Meanwhile, it was a night of mixed fortunes for Ibrahimovic's former United team-mate Wayne Rooney as the 33-year-old DC United captain was shown a red card in the 33rd minute for a high tackle, only to have it reduced to a yellow after the video assistant referee intervened.
But Rooney's reprieve could not prevent defeat for DC, who were already 1-0 down to FC Dallas following a sixth-minute Santiago Mosquera goa. Dominique Badji secured the 2-0 win in the 65th minute.
DC are second in the Eastern Conference, while Philadelphia are four points clear at the top.
Line-ups
LA Galaxy
- 1Bingham
- 22Araujo
- 5SteresBooked at 6mins
- 21González
- 3PolentaBooked at 76mins
- 2Kitchen
- 26Álvarez
- 14Corona
- 11ÁlvarezBooked at 28minsSubstituted forCarrascoat 88'minutes
- 24BoatengSubstituted forCuelloat 82'minutes
- 9Ibrahimovic
Substitutes
- 4Romney
- 6Carrasco
- 15Traore
- 20Hilliard-Arce
- 27Cuello
- 28Lampson
- 29Zubak
Toronto FC
- 16Westberg
- 22LaryeaSubstituted forBoydat 81'minutes
- 15Zavaleta
- 23Mavinga
- 2Morrow
- 27FraserBooked at 44mins
- 31EndohSubstituted forDeLeonat 68'minutes
- 8Delgado
- 21OsorioSubstituted forHamiltonat 73'minutes
- 24Shaffelburg
- 10Pozuelo
Substitutes
- 5Morgan
- 7Hamilton
- 14Chapman
- 18DeLeon
- 25Bono
- 91Boyd
- 96da Cruz Júnior
- Referee:
- Ramy Touchan
- Attendance:
- 25,482
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, LA Galaxy 2, Toronto FC 0.
Attempt saved. Jordan Hamilton (Toronto FC) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Delgado with a through ball.
Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Eriq Zavaleta.
Goal!
Goal! LA Galaxy 2, Toronto FC 0. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emil Cuello with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, LA Galaxy. Servando Carrasco replaces Favio Álvarez.
Terrence Boyd (Toronto FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Giancarlo González (LA Galaxy).
Attempt missed. Terrence Boyd (Toronto FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Pozuelo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Toronto FC. Conceded by Diego Polenta.
Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Quentin Westberg.
Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Quentin Westberg.
Attempt saved. Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Corona.
Foul by Chris Mavinga (Toronto FC).
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, LA Galaxy. Emil Cuello replaces Emmanuel Boateng.
Substitution
Substitution, Toronto FC. Terrence Boyd replaces Richie Laryea.
Attempt missed. Joe Corona (LA Galaxy) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Efrain Álvarez.
Attempt saved. Alejandro Pozuelo (Toronto FC) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Toronto FC. Conceded by Diego Polenta.
Booking
Diego Polenta (LA Galaxy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nick DeLeon (Toronto FC) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Diego Polenta (LA Galaxy).
Goal!
Goal! LA Galaxy 1, Toronto FC 0. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Efrain Álvarez with a cross.
Offside, Toronto FC. Quentin Westberg tries a through ball, but Jacob Shaffelburg is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Toronto FC. Jordan Hamilton replaces Jonathan Osorio.
Attempt saved. Nick DeLeon (Toronto FC) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonathan Osorio.
Hand ball by Justin Morrow (Toronto FC).
Nick DeLeon (Toronto FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Giancarlo González (LA Galaxy).
Richie Laryea (Toronto FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emmanuel Boateng (LA Galaxy).
Attempt missed. Favio Álvarez (LA Galaxy) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Bingham.
Substitution
Substitution, Toronto FC. Nick DeLeon replaces Tsubasa Endoh.
Chris Mavinga (Toronto FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy).
Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Justin Morrow.
Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Eriq Zavaleta.
Corner, Toronto FC. Conceded by Diego Polenta.
Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Favio Álvarez with a cross.