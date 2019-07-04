Phil Jagielka: Sheffield United re-sign defender after 12 years at Everton

Phil Jagielka scored one goal for Everton in last season's Premier League

Defender Phil Jagielka has returned to Sheffield United after his Everton contract ended - 12 years after leaving the Blades for Goodison Park.

The former England centre-back, 36, has signed a one-year deal with the newly promoted Premier League side.

After joining Everton for £4m in 2007, Jagielka scored 19 goals in 386 appearances for the Toffees and had captained the club since 2013.

"It's nice to put the red and white shirt on again," he said.

Jagielka spent seven years at the start of his career at Sheffield United, winning promotion to the Premier League in 2006 before leaving after relegation the following season.

He made 40 appearances for England between 2008 and 2016, scoring three goals.

After falling out of favour under boss Marco Silva, Jagielka featured only seven times for Everton during the 2018-19 Premier League season.

"He's a really good footballer and a great character to have around in our first season back in the Premier League," said Blades manager Chris Wilder.

"His desire to come here was obvious and I'm absolutely delighted he's back home."

In his first spell with the Bramall Lane club, Jagielka twice ended up in goal for lengthy periods - against Millwall in 2004 and Arsenal in 2006 - with the Blades winning both games.

