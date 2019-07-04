St Mirren sign Tony Andreu as midfielder is freed by Coventry City

Tony Andreu (right) has flown out to Spain for St Mirren's pre-season training camp

St Mirren have signed Tony Andreu on a one-year contract after the French midfielder's release by Coventry City.

The 31-year-old scored once in 18 appearances on loan to Hamilton Academical last season.

But St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin backs the former Norwich City and Dundee United man to find his scoring touch.

"He's very fit, technically really good, has great timing in the box and hopefully he'll get us a few goals," he told his club website.

Andreu joined Coventry after leaving Tannadice in August 2017 but only made 20 appearances, 12 at the start of this season, for the English League One club.

He becomes Goodwin's first signing since succeeding Oran Kearney this summer.

"I had a great chat with the gaffer," he said. "He really wants to achieve great things with this club and I think, after a minute speaking with him, he convinced me with his passion.

"I think the last couple of months that the club has done a really great job. It was an easy decision for me to come here because I have seen what the players and what the club are capable of."

Andreu, who first arrived in Scotland to join Livingston after leaving Nyonnais, was in his second spell with Hamilton.

He left Accies in a £1m transfer to Norwich in January 2015 and has also had a loan spell at Rotherham United.