Kgosi Ntlhe: Scunthorpe United sign defender on one-year deal

Kgosi Ntlhe
Kgosi Ntlhe made 23 appearances for Rochdale in 2018-19

Scunthorpe United have signed defender Kgosi Ntlhe on a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old South Africa international was released by Rochdale at the end of last season after making 39 appearances in two seasons.

The former Peterborough and Stevenage man is the League Two side's second summer signing after fellow defender Andy Butler joined from Doncaster.

The Iron start the new season with a home game against Swindon on Saturday, 3 August.

