Conor Sammon: League One Falkirk sign striker after Hearts release

Conor Sammon made a scoring start for Motherwell on loan

Striker Conor Sammon has dropped two divisions to sign for League One Falkirk after being released by Hearts.

Sammon, who has nine caps for Ireland, becomes the eighth player with top-flight experience to be signed by Falkirk since they were relegated after finishing bottom of the Championship.

Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon revealed that it is third time lucky in his attempt to sign the 32-year-old.

"I tried to sign Conor for Dundee United and in January," he said.

"He is a huge presence up front and will lead the line brilliantly for us this season.

"Our squad is really taking shape now. There is a great buzz around the dressing-room at the moment."

Sammon failed to become a regular starter after joining Hearts from Derby County in 2016 and had loan spells with Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle and Motherwell.

However, the last of his three goals for the latter came a year ago and the most recent of his 21 appearances came in April.

Sammon first arrived in Scotland to join Kilmarnock from Derry City before moving to Wigan Athletic and being loaned out by Derby to Ipswich Town, Rotherham United and Sheffield United.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.