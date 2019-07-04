Luke O’Neill: AFC Wimbledon sign right-back following Gillingham exit

AFC Wimbledon will be the 11th club that Luke O'Neill has featured for, having first played senior football with Leicester in 2008

AFC Wimbledon have signed Luke O'Neill after the right-back left Gillingham earlier in the summer.

The 27-year-old arrives as replacement for Toby Sibbick, following the 20-year-old's move to Barnsley.

O'Neill started his career with Leicester City and left the Gills after making nine appearances in two seasons.

"When there was interest in Toby, that's when we stepped up our interest in Luke," Dons manager Wally Downes told the club website.

