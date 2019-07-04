Andre Gomes: Everton midfielder 'confident' after Barcelona 'pressure'

Andre Gomes scored one goal in 27 Premier League games last season

Midfielder Andre Gomes says playing for Everton has freed him from pressures that hampered him at Barcelona.

Gomes, 25, spent last season on loan at Goodison Park after two years at Barca, and has joined the Toffees for £22m.

He says he has been given "confidence" after his time in Spain, where he played with the likes of Lionel Messi.

"I couldn't take that pressure from me," said Gomes. "I wanted more and more, and probably went further the wrong way trying to be better."

Gomes joined Barcelona from Valencia for £30m in 2016 after winning the European Championship with Portugal.

He joined a squad containing the likes of Argentina forward Messi, Uruguay striker Luis Suarez and Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta.

Gomes won the La Liga title and two Spanish Cups with Barca, but was a substitute in 39 of his 78 appearances for the Nou Camp club.

He says the move to Everton, where he scored once in 27 Premier League games in 2018-19, was "love at first sight", and he now hopes to repay the club's fans by improving on the Toffees' eighth-place finish.

"The opportunity at Everton was really good, a new start. People gave me the confidence to come here and enjoy my life," said Gomes, who has been capped 29 times by his country.

"We want to reach Europe, that is the main goal.

"We had good moments and bad moments last season, but finished really well - so it is a good way to start the next one."

Everton begin their Premier League campaign at Crystal Palace on 10 August.