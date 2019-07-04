Nathaniel Knight-Percival: Carlisle United sign ex-Bradford City defender

Nathaniel Knight-Percival spent three years with Bradford prior to his departure this summer

Nathaniel Knight-Percival has joined Carlisle United on a one-year contract following his release by Bradford City.

The 32-year-old centre-half made 41 appearances for the Bantams last season as they were relegated from League One.

Knight-Percival began his career with Histon, before going on to have spells with Wrexham, Peterborough United and Shrewsbury Town.

"He's a player we've been pursuing for some time so it's been a slow burner," said Carlisle boss Steven Pressley.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.