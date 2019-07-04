Jevani Brown: Colchester sign forward from Cambridge United

From the section

Jevani Brown netted eight times in 48 outings for Cambridge United last season

Colchester United have signed Jevani Brown from fellow League Two side Cambridge United for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old forward has agreed a two-year contract at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Brown, a former Jamaica Under-17 international, spent two seasons with Cambridge, scoring 14 goals in 95 appearances for the U's.

The Abbey Stadium outfit have a sell-on fee as part of the deal.

