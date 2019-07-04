Jevani Brown: Colchester sign forward from Cambridge United

Jevani Brown in action for Cambridge United
Jevani Brown netted eight times in 48 outings for Cambridge United last season

Colchester United have signed Jevani Brown from fellow League Two side Cambridge United for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old forward has agreed a two-year contract at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Brown, a former Jamaica Under-17 international, spent two seasons with Cambridge, scoring 14 goals in 95 appearances for the U's.

The Abbey Stadium outfit have a sell-on fee as part of the deal.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you