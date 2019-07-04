Jevani Brown: Colchester sign forward from Cambridge United
Colchester United have signed Jevani Brown from fellow League Two side Cambridge United for an undisclosed fee.
The 24-year-old forward has agreed a two-year contract at the JobServe Community Stadium.
Brown, a former Jamaica Under-17 international, spent two seasons with Cambridge, scoring 14 goals in 95 appearances for the U's.
The Abbey Stadium outfit have a sell-on fee as part of the deal.
